Eminem refuses to appear in court amid 'shady' trademark dispute with ‘RHOP’ stars

Eminem in trademark dispute over 'reasonably shady' podcast

Eminem seemingly doesn’t want to appear in court amid his ongoing dispute with RHOP stars.



Regarding the Reasonably Shady podcast, which includes Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon from Real Housewives of Potomac, Eminem has filed a request for a protective order against them.

According to documents AllHipHop was able to get, the Lose Yourself rapper filed the motion on December 15 in order to avoid having to appear in person for a deposition with the Bravolebrities.

Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Mathers but who goes by the nicknames Shady and Slim Shady, said he has "limited knowledge of the subjects at issue" and that appearing in court would be "unduly burdensome."

The rapper's manager Paul Rosenberg was among the three individuals his solicitors proposed to speak because they have "equal and superior knowledge to [him] on the relevant topics."

But, Dixon and Bryant have "remain[ed] insistent on deposing Mathers," according to the rapper's attorneys, so they are requesting "a protective order precluding the deposition of Marshall Mathers."

In a statement, Andrea Evans, the attorney for Dixon and Bryan, informed Page Six that Eminem had requested the order "to preserve the confidentiality of the information."

“The main issue now is that Mathers is refusing to be deposed. Mathers is the owner of the marks at issue and his attorneys are saying he doesn’t have information about the marks. We have filed a motion to compel Mathers to be deposed. It seems obvious to us that if you file a lawsuit, you should be made available to be deposed,” she continued.

Evans further explained why they want the rapper there and would “like to question Mathers at least about his use of the expressions Slim Shady and Shady.”

“It’s unclear to us that Mathers can be the owner of the trademarks and file this suit against our clients but he will not make himself available to be deposed,” she told us.

Eminem's 'Shady' trademark issue with ‘RHOP’ stars Gizelle Bryant, Robyn Dixon

The Real Housewives stars applied to register the name of their podcast, Reasonably Shady, with the goal of selling various items of goods in February 2023, sparking the start of the trademark dispute.

However, Eminem opposed Bryant and Dixon's trademark request a few weeks later.

The 51-year-old rapper known as "Real Slim Shady" asserted that the two trademarks might "cause confusion in the minds of consumers" and that his brand would be "damaged."

Since then, the reality TV celebrities have retaliated against the billionaire rapper, requesting in a March 2023 file that the judge reject his objections.