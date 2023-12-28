Alan Ruck rejects lawsuit charges filed by driver over pizza shop car crash

Alan Ruck countersues driver over payment in Los Angeles Superior Court

Alan Ruck has recently rejected lawsuit charges filed by a driver who was allegedly injured during a pizza shop car crash in Los Angeles.

In the court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the Succession star asked that the lawsuit should be scrapped.

Earlier this month, the driver who Alan apparently hit, Horacio Vela, filed a civil lawsuit against the actor in Los Angeles Superior Court.

In his lawsuit, Horacio revealed he was parked at a red light with Alan in his car behind him. Later the actor slammed into the back of his car despite the light still being red.

Horacio mentioned he suffered “severe injuries and damages from the crash”.

The lawsuit stated Alan “caused him to experience property damage, costs of past and future medical care, pain and suffering, mental anguish, emotional distress, and other consequential damages”.

However, the actor in his latest motion claimed that Horacio’s “damages, if any, are due in whole or in part to the proximate contributory and comparative fault of Plaintiff and/or third parties, and that the liability of Answering Defendant, which liability is specifically denied, should be reduced or barred in proportion to said fault”.

Moreover, Alan pointed out that he is entitled to an “offset or credit for the full amount of all monies received by Plaintiff, either directly or indirectly, in connection with all insurance claims and settlements”.

Meanwhile, the actor blamed Horacio or a third party of “having failed and neglected to use reasonable to minimise and mitigate the losses, injuries and damages of which Plaintiff complains”.