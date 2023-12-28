Here’s why Davina McCall has been sending letters to Royal family for YEARS?

Davina McCall is due to pick up her MBE next month

Davina McCall is set to receive her MBE next month, disclosed that she has been consistently sending letters to members of the royal family.

'It is a little bit weird,' The Masked Singer panellist said. 'I have been writing to the Royal Family since I was eight. I started off with a letter to the Queen. I got a letter with the wax on the back.

'I then wrote one to Princess Margaret, [and] to Princess Diana after the Panorama interview.

'I wrote to Prince Charles during his 'Climategate' when everyone was ridiculing him. I wrote to William and Kate.'

She added: 'When I got my MBE, I got a letter from Prince William saying, 'I just want to say congratulations. We are so pleased for you'. It meant a lot to me.'

Davina is mother to her daughters Holly, 22, and Tilly, 20, and son Chester, from her marriage to their father Matthew Robertson.