Hugh Grant's improbable Christmas Day routine revealed

Hugh Grant's Christmas Day activities this year were made public, and he did an amazing deed of generosity.



The sixty-three-year-old, who most recently starred in the popular film Wonka as an Oompa Loompa, made an unexpected cameo on Monday at the Big H&F Christmas Day Lunch event in west London.

Hugh can be seen serving lunch to some of the 500 senior citizens from the nearby communities of Hammersmith and Fulham in pictures from the yearly celebration. The seniors were brought together so they could interact with one another on Christmas Day rather than spend it alone.

Council officials were astounded by Hugh's visit, which took place at the Novotel Hotel. Hugh also interacted with many attendees and snapped photographs with them. Hugh's appearance was described as the "real Love Actually" in a statement released by the Hammersmith and Fulham council.

The statement was about the popular romantic comedy from 2003, in which the actor portrayed the Prime Minister.

“Thanks to everyone who joined us at the annual Big H&F Christmas Day Lunch - including a very special guest, Hugh Grant. Hugh helped us serve lunch to 500 local older people who otherwise would have celebrated alone. This was the real Love Actually,” it read.

Hugh's attendance at the joyous occasion was acknowledged by Councillor Ben Coleman. The celebration was made possible by the £40,000 obtained through crowdsourcing and local corporate donations.

“Massive thanks to Hugh Grant for his surprise appearance serving guests at our Big H&F Christmas Day Lunch,” he said. “We were all delighted to see him. He made an already fun occasion even more special.”