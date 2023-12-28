Holly Willoughby confirms return to TV after This Morning exit

Holly Willoughby is giving television yet another chance with her return to Dancing on Ice.

The 42-year-old television personality pulled the plug on her years-long gig on ITV show This Morning in October after a middle-aged man was charged over an alleged plot to kidnap and murder Holly.

Willoughby, who has hosted the ice skating competition since 2006, has agreed to return, as per a source in a conversation with the Mirror.

"ITV are delighted to have Holly back. Stephen [Mulhern] is a good friend of hers too so she will enjoy working with him again,” they shared.

The television network also confirmed reports that the television personality will be joined by Stephen Mulhern who will be replacing Phillip Schofield over his affair scandal.

Katie Rawcliffe, Head of Entertainment Commissioning at ITV told the outlet, “Holly and Stephen are two of our best-loved presenters, so reuniting them 20 years after they first appeared on screen together to host Dancing on Ice marks the start of an exciting year for the show.”

Ashley Banjo, Oti Mabuse, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean will return as judges for the upcoming New Year’s Special.