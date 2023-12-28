King Charles, Prince William spoil Harry's 'brutal' plan

Prince Harry 'failed to crush the Monarchy' into pieces

Prince Harry has received fresh blow from a royal expert for his alleged failed attempt to 'crush the Monarchy' into pieces.

Royal biographer Angela Levin took a savage dig at the Duke of Sussex as she turned to X, formerly Twitter, after the royal family put on a united front on Christmas to send a message to the California-based couple.

Slamming the Duke over his alleged 'direct or indirect' attacks, Levin wrote: If Harry thought he would crush the Monarchy to pieces, he has in fact done the opposite. The walk to church on Christmas Day was a family that cared for each other. Several of them even wore the same scarf a present from The King."



In her latest cryptic tweet, the royal expert went on saying: "The black sheep or two stay well in the distance."



Angela Levin wrote: “Huge congratulations to @hardmanr for writing and co-presenting Charles III: The Coronation. It is a absorbing and moving insight into the Royal Family and especially the new King and Queen. The black sheep or two stay well in the distance."

