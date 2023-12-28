Prince William won't show mercy to Harry as King

Prince William has 'brutal' plan for his younger brother Prince Harry when he's King

King Charles III's eldest son and heir to the throne Prince William is already looking ahead to when he is King, and has reportedly prepared a brutal plan to deal with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's shock exit from the royal family has changed their relationship with the Firm, and their explosive interviews, docuseries and Harry's Spare worked as fuel to the fire in the situation.

William and Harry have now been locked in a bitter feud for several years - and it seems there is no end in sight.



One of the flashpoints in two royal brothers' rift was the publication of Harry's explosive memoir Spare, in which he claimed that William physically attacked him in a heated row at Kensington Palace.

"William is already planning for when he becomes King, and he doesn’t see a future for the Sussexes in the Royal Family. The feeling is that allowing the Sussexes back into the fold is a bad move and they should be resigned to the fringes indefinitely," a source told the Express.

Prince William and Princess Kate are the most liked royals. And royal commentators and historians believe that the future of the monarchy does rest on the couple's shoulders.



In the future, William and Kate will decide how the monarchy should look as it was previously claimed that they would try to avoid the bows and curtsies in public.

