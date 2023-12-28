Kelly Clarkson, Kevin Bacon share house-hunting struggles from early careers

Kelly Clarkson and Kevin Bacon reveal house-struggles from their early careers

Kelly Clarkson and Kevin Bacon swapped their housing stories from their early careers on the former's titular show on Wednesday, Dec. 27.



In a series of shocking revelations, the television personality revealed that she didn’t even know the person she was living with when the host first moved to Los Angeles.

While spilling beans on her relationship with her room-mate, Kelly revealed that she moved from Texas to Los Angeles with no leads.

The star of the show revealed, “I actually moved out to L.A. with some random person I did not know,” adding, “Yeah, she just needed a roommate. I was like, ‘I’ll do it,’ and I moved from Texas to L.A. with a random stranger.”

She also highlighted that it didn’t last long as the apartment shortly caught fire, and they were left homeless.

The singer-songwriter was forced to sleep "in her car for a few days and then tried out for a show called ‘American Idol,’ so it all worked out.”

Responding to this, Bacon spilled on his own share of earlier life struggles, noting he lived in a "flophouse" in New York City back in the days.

He offered an insight into his early life by mentioning that he had a budget of around $150 for an apartment in 1976, only to find out that the listings were out of his range.

Bacon also shared that he asked a stranger if he would move in with him and he agreed.

They lived together for four years and the two still share a great bond, according to the Footloose star, who admitted, “In fact, I just had lunch with him the other day.”