Glen Powell dishes out details about Twister reboot

Glen Powell addresses Twister reboot

Glen Powell has recently dished out details about Twister reboot.



In a new interview with Vogue, the Anyone But You star revealed that the upcoming movie is not a sequel to the 1996 movie starring Helen Hunt and the late Bill Paxton.

“It’s definitely not a reboot,” said the 35-year-old.

Glen continued, “We’re not trying to recreate the story from the first one. It’s a completely original story.”

“There are no characters from the original movie back, so it’s not really a continuation,” he added. “It’s just its own standalone story in the modern day,” stated the actor.

Glen added that they just wrapped on the movie “a couple of nights ago”.

“I don’t think anyone has brought up this movie in forever, but talking to people, they’re like, ‘That was one of my favourite movies growing up,” shared the actor.

Glen added, “That movie terrified me.”

The Top Gun actor believed that the theme of the upcoming movie would garner viewers’ attention.

“When I was working on Top Gun, [Tom] Cruise brought up a really interesting thing, where he’s like, ‘If you want to make movies of a certain size and scope and scale, you have to figure out what can connect with everyone around the world in every territory,’” explained Glen.

“And humans-versus-weather is a very universal idea, how powerless we really are in the face of these cataclysmic forces,” he concluded.