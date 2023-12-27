Victoria Monet expresses elation over sharing Grammy moment with her daughter

Victoria Monet happy to share Grammy moment with her daughter

Victoria Monét has recently expressed her elation over sharing Grammy moment with her two-and-half-year-old daughter Hazel.



Speaking to PEOPLE, Victoria revealed, “It's a really big deal. I think it's another full circle moment for me because during pregnancy, everything was really scary.”

“People were telling me how bad of a career move it could be, how detrimental to everything it could be,” continued the 34-year-old.

The On My Mama crooner pointed out, “Pregnancy, it’s going into unknown territory and no one's story is the same.”

“So, to have one of the more fearful moments career-wise turn into one of the best moments ever of my career is really magical. I am honoured to have the accolade for her,” she mentioned.

While talking about her daughter Hazel, Victoria shared that her daughter is “stubborn”.

“Right now, her favourite word is no. She stands on what she wants. So, I think she's going to be a great businesswoman. She's going to be a really amazing artist,” dished the mother and songstress.

Reflecting on balancing her career with motherhood, Victoria stated, “I feel like I'm in Cirque du Soleil. The best thing I can do for balance is really to bring her into my world. So, I love when she's at the shows.”

“I love when she's in the studio. I love when she's at the events because it feels like I've combined my worlds and I think that's the best... I'm not in two places at once,” she remarked.

Victoria added, “Sometimes if I'm at work, my heart is with her. So, I love when they come together and I could just be, but I definitely have a great team that's helping me balance everything.”