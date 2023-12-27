Victoria Beckham forced to say 'love you so much' David

Victoria Beckham's latest post about her husband David sparks reactions

Spice Girl Victoria Beckham gushed over her footballer husband David Beckham for his perfect festive treat to their family.

David and Victoria on Tuesday celebrated Boxing Day with their family and enjoyed fun-filled moments together as the festive period is time for spreading love.

The 49-year-old fashion mogul turned to Instagram to pay special tribute to her husband David in the sweetest way possible for his amazing service to the family.



She shared a couple of images which showed the former England football captain, 48, preparing to carve a bronzed turkey.

The former soccer star's action forced his sweet wife to say: "We love you so much @davidbeckham X Happy Christmas, you are our everything, we love you so much".



Victoria finished her sweet tribute by tagging her three sons Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz in addition to adding a hashtag for daughter Harper who isn’t currently on Instagram.

The celebrity coupe's admirers and fans were quick to share their reactions in the comments section, with many rushing to heap praise on David and VB's affectionate relationship.

One fans wrote: "It makes my heart so happy to see your love and your beautiful, loving family," another remarked: "So lovely to see a happy family making memories".

While third one gushed over the photo, writing: "What a brilliant photo, this is gold" and a fourth noted: "I love how much you all love each other, it's beautiful".