Dolly Parton lives up to her fan's expectations

Dolly Parton values her followers above anything else. The country singer visited a cancer patient whose dream was to meet the megastar, strengthening her relationship with them even more.



So, before Christmas, the Jolene singer granted Le Grand, a native of Utah, his dream.

Speaking to NBC affiliate KSL, he shared, "She sang a song, put my name in the song. I feel like I'm immortal now," adding, "That was really cool. It made me feel good."

"I'm just happy to know that I've got a fan that devoted and that I've had a chance to watch that journey all these years," the 77-year-old added.

In the meantime, the video featuring the seasoned singer referring to her admirer as "LG" went viral online.

Le Grand's wife shared a glimpse of his happiness with People magazine, saying, "We've been flying above the silver lining for days."

She continued, "Out of the 11 items [on the list], we thought Dolly would be the impossible, but true to Dolly form, she once again reminds the world that dreams really do come true."