Wednesday December 27, 2023
Dolly Parton lives up to her fan's expectations

By Christina Harrold
December 27, 2023
Dolly Parton lives up to her fan's expectations

Dolly Parton values her followers above anything else. The country singer visited a cancer patient whose dream was to meet the megastar, strengthening her relationship with them even more.

So, before Christmas, the Jolene singer granted Le Grand, a native of Utah, his dream.

Speaking to NBC affiliate KSL, he shared, "She sang a song, put my name in the song. I feel like I'm immortal now," adding, "That was really cool. It made me feel good."

"I'm just happy to know that I've got a fan that devoted and that I've had a chance to watch that journey all these years," the 77-year-old added.

In the meantime, the video featuring the seasoned singer referring to her admirer as "LG" went viral online.

Le Grand's wife shared a glimpse of his happiness with People magazine, saying, "We've been flying above the silver lining for days."

She continued, "Out of the 11 items [on the list], we thought Dolly would be the impossible, but true to Dolly form, she once again reminds the world that dreams really do come true."