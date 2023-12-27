Princess Kate claims big win against Prince William

Prince William and Kate Middleton have reportedly come to an agreement over their kids’ future schooling.

The Prince and Princess of Wales were understood to have been at odds due to their varying choices for institution for Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis', 5, higher studies.

While the future King stressed the importance of keeping up the tradition of the royal family by sending their oldest child to Eton, an all-boys boarding school, Kate suggested her alma mater, Marlborough College as the best choice for their kids.

Speaking to Life & Style, a source close to the royals revealed Kate and William have decided to go with the former’s suggestion of Marlborough.

“After years of discussion and heated debates between William, Kate, and King Charles III, the family have made a choice. They’ve decided that he [George] and sister Charlotte will attend boarding school together,” they shared.

The insider continued: “While the royal family expected that George would follow in William’s footsteps, Kate got the final say: They’ll both be students at Marlborough.

“This way, George and Charlotte will have a few years where they’ll overlap at the same school.”

They added: Kate has fond memories of her time there and feels it’s a better fit for her children.”