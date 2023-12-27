Sofia Coppola reflects on pay disparity as woman director in Hollywood

Sofia Coppola talks about gender pay gap in Hollywood

Sofia Coppola has recently opened up about pay disparity for women directors in Hollywood.



In a new interview with BBC, Sofia shared that there’s still pay gap between genders in the industry despite being an esteemed director.

“I just see all these men getting hundreds of millions of dollars and then I’m fighting for a tiny fraction of that,” said the Lost in Translation director.

Sofia told the outlet, “I think it’s just left over from the way the culture of that business is.”

“I’m always fighting to get it and I’m just happy to get to make my movies independently and find people that believe in them,” stated the Marie Antoinette creator.

When taking on directing, writing and producing Priscilla, Sofia reflected, “There’s a challenge and a freedom in making things small because if you have a big budget, you have a lot of input from studio executives, and I would never be able to make a movie like that.”

“So, I have that freedom. And then you have to be really crafty and it was really hard but I had the best team,” she remarked.

Meanwhile, Sofia is not the only one who’s calling out the pay gap in the industry.

The Color Purple star Taraji P. Henson also got emotional while talking about the pay inequality she has experienced throughout her career.