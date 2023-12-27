Prince Harry, Meghan Markle want to heal royal rift for the sake of 'media'?

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been advised not to rush to heal the deep-rooted rift with the royal family for the sake of the media.

In conversation with The Mirror, relationship expert Louella Alderson shared, "Rushing something like this for the sake of appearances or to appease the media wouldn't be beneficial in the long run."

Notably, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not invited to the royal family's Christmas celebrations at Sandringham following Omid Scobie's 'royal racists' claims.

For the unversed, the royal author allegedly revealed the names of two senior royal figures involved in 'racist conversations' about the Montecito couple's child Archie.

Speaking of the Endgame fallout, the expert said, "While this continues, it would be unlikely that Meghan, Harry and the Royal Family would be ready to reconcile or celebrate together."

She added, "It would require open and honest communication, understanding, and empathy from both sides."



Louella shared a thoughtful piece of advice as she emphasised that everyone should take enough time to heal and address any underlying issues before attempting to reconcile.

She said, "It's not impossible for tensions to ease and for relationships to heal over time if both parties are willing to put in effort and work towards mending their relationship."