Taylor Swift comforts Travis Kelce after massive Chiefs loss

Travis Kelce’s team faced a big loss against the Las Vegas Riders on Monday

Taylor Swift is ever the supportive girlfriend.

Following the Kansas City Chief’s loss to the Las Vegas Riders on the holiday game Monday, the global pop icon fulfilled her girlfriend duties by comforting her NFL star beau.

Snaps obtained by Kansas City Star photojournalist Nick Wagner showed the Blank Space songstress holding hands with a visibly upset Kelce as they walked through the tunnel of Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, after the game.

The Chiefs tight end looked defeated with his head hung low as Swift smiled at him warmly, trying to get him in high spirits.

“Spent my Christmas waiting for these two lovebirds,” Wagner captioned the photo uploaded to his Instagram.



Previously, Swift was also seen comforting quarterback Patrick Mahome’s shocked wife, Brittany Mahomes, as she witnessed the historic loss.

For the post-game walk of shame, Swift switched out her Santa Claus hat featuring Kelce’s jersey number, 87, opting instead for a shearling jacket over her black festive ensemble.

Swift and Kelce – both 34 – started dating in summers this year, and the Grammy winner has been a regular at her boyfriend’s games since.