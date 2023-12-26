King Charles wants Prince William to ‘plough his own furrow’ amid feud rumors

Prince William and King Charles are engaged in a ‘productive’ rivalry rather than a ‘destructive’ one as their goals for monarchy clash with each other.

Speaking to the Daily Beast, sources suggested that the future King could risk a bout of jealousy from the monarch, 75 over his intent of revamping the monarchy.

However, others noted that the pair are in a healthy competition with each other with William and Kate not above respecting the King’s decision despite their disagreements.

“William respects his father’s ‘rank’ as head of The Firm,” a former aide for Buckingham Palace argued with the outlet.

“Ultimately the monarchy is a hierarchical structure based on military principles, and when push comes to shove, you have to obey orders from your superiors,” they continued.

Another courtier affirmed, “Charles absolutely wants William to plough his own furrow, he is encouraged to do so, just as he was.”



The opinion comes in the wake of royal author Omid Scobie’s claims in his book Endgame that the oldest son of Charles sees him as a “traditional” monarch and is “eager to establish himself as his own man“.

Noting that though William expects his father to give him “more influence and control” over the affairs of monarchy, a friend of the royal added: “That’s how it works. It’s total rubbish to suggest that means they are at each other’s throats.”