Prince William still practices a ‘valuable lesson’ from Prince Harry despite feud

Prince William may be estranged from his younger brother Prince Harry, but he is keeping a valuable lesson that he taught him.

The Prince of Wales and his wife Kate Middleton are known to be very particular about raising their children in an environment where they can reportedly feel “normal” despite the looming future responsibilities.

The Duke of Sussex, who detailed his troubled childhood in his explosive memoir, Spare, may have offered some pearls of wisdom to the future king on things to avoid with his three children’s upbringing, noted royal author Gareth Russell to GB News.

“It’s very clear from his memoir, whether rightly or wrongly, that he felt shunted to one side and that even was with a mother as loving as Diana,” Russell explained, noting how the royal children have the risk of “feeling overlooked.”

“There are probably lessons taken from how Prince Harry felt, even though many of the royals do not agree with the way he expressed those feelings in the end,” the author said.

Among many things, in his memoir, Harry noted that the palace was “happy to lie to protect” William but “never willing to tell the truth to protect” his family.