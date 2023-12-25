Prince William, Princess Kate join King Charles after releasing new portrait

King Charles, Queen Camilla lead royals to church on Christmas Day

Kate Middleton and Prince William, who released a new photo of their three children on Monday to mark Christmas, have joined King Charles for church service ahead of the monarch's historic speech.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are not joining the royal family for their annual Christmas celebrations in Norfolk even though there were murmurings of a possible reconciliation between the Sussexes and the King.

However, the 75-year-old monarch and his wife Queen Camilla were joined by the Prince and Princess of Wales and their kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and other senior royals for morning service at St Mary Magdalene Church near the royal family's Sandringham estate.



After attending the church service and greeting well-wishers, the members of the royal family will return to Sandringham House to enjoy a traditional feast.

Royal Christmases traditionally feature the greeting of people outside the church, and a family lunch with turkey and all the trimmings.

King Charles will speak of important issues in his annual festive address to the nation and Commonwealth on Christmas Day. It is set to be broadcast at 3pm and was recorded in the Centre Room in Buckingham Palace which leads on to the royal residence’s iconic balcony.

