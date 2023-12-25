Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir said Monday that enemies of Pakistan were hell-bent on creating fissures using religious, ethnic, and political vulnerabilities.



In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the army chief made the remarks while addressing a ceremony held at Christ Church in Rawalpindi in connection with Christmas celebrations.

The congregation welcomed the COAS and thanked him for sharing the festivity. Gen Munir wished Merry Christmas to the entire Christian community in the country.

The army chief expressed reverence for the religious community and stressed the need to promote greater interfaith harmony in society in order to follow Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah’s true vision of a united and progressive Pakistan, said ISPR.

COAS General Syed Asim Munir (centre) celebrates Christmas at the Christ Church in Rawalpindi, on December 25, 2023. — ISPR

The COAS noted: “Islam teaches us the lesson of peace, friendship and encourages interfaith harmony which is the need of the hour.”

He stressed the importance of having correct perspective, truth, and knowledge-based opinions about national issues rather than following rhetoric and propaganda, to address complex challenges and issues.

“Enemies of Pakistan are hell-bent towards creating fissures using religious, ethnic and political vulnerabilities. We have to stand together [and] united to rise as a resolute and strong nation.”

The COAS while paying glowing tribute to Jinnah’s great vision and leadership on his 147th birthday, quoted Quaid’s historical remarks made in his speech on 11 August 1947 while addressing the Constituent Assembly, “You are free. You are free to go to your temples. You are free to go to your mosques or to any other places of worship in this State of Pakistan.”

The COAS befittingly acknowledged the contributions and sacrifices made by the entire Christian community of Pakistan in all fields and domains.