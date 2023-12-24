Prince Harry, Prince William iced out of King Charles Christmas speech

Despite their rift, it appears that Prince William and Prince Harry both will be left out of the annual Christmas speech of their father, King Charles.

While Prince Harry wasn’t mentioned in last year’s speech, given his growing rift with the family, now his estranged brother may also be iced out of it.

Royal expert Jennie Bond suggested to The Sun that she strongly believes the monarch will steer clear of anything too political. Moreover, she insisted that whatever family drama that is happening will not be reflected on TV.

“Charles wouldn’t address the challenges with Harry on TV. I doubt he’ll mention Harry at all,” she said. “I don’t think he’ll mention William either, as he knows that will be seen as a dig to Harry.”

Last year, the monarch marked the death of his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, and paid tribute to her long reign and addressed the “great hardship” amidst a cost-of-living crisis. He called for “peace and unity” in times distress.

Prince William alongside Kate Middleton also got a nod from the monarch as he addressed them with their new titles, Prince and Princess of Wales over their visit to Wales.