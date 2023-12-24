Harry, Meghan expected to make 'big move' amid royal Christmas invite

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been advised not to decline the possible royal Christmas invite.
Grant Harrold, the former butler of the royal family told Slingo that the Duke and Duchess would make a "big statement" if they turned down King Charles' Christmas invitation.
The well-wisher of the Monarch shared that the royal family has been celebrating Christmas over the years with great enthusiasm.
Grant shared, "It is a time for the family to be together. It’s a time of caring and being there for each other."
He added that the late Queen Elizabeth was always a 'huge advocate' for Christmas celebrations with family and now, King Charles will follow in his mother's footsteps.
Grant added, "Whether Harry and Meghan will be involved, we don’t know. I would like to think they would be there, especially at Christmas. If they aren’t invited, it doesn’t look good on Charles."
He said that it would be great opportunity for Harry and Meghan, who stepped down from their senior royal roles in 2020, to mend their rift with the senior royal members.
Grant said, "If they decide not to go, that’s on them. But it would be a bad thing either way. It’s a big statement to make."
