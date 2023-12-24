Matthew Perry tried harder to avoid drugs, claims his ex

According to Matthew Perry's ex-girlfriend, he attempted to quit using narcotics by supergluing his hands to his knees.

In 2006, Kayti Edwards, 47, dated the Friends star. In 2011, in the height of the actor's protracted battle with addiction, she became his personal assistant.

Matthew, who starred as Chandler Bing, was tragically discovered dead at home on October 28. His fans and family are devastated.

The 54-year-old actor, who rose to fame in the 90s sitcom Friends as Chandler Bing, was discovered dead in a hot tub at home. His autopsy results, which were made public last Friday, indicated that his death was an accidental one brought on by the "acute effects" of ketamine, a hospital-grade anaesthetic that he had been prescribed as part of a "infusion therapy" to treat depression.

The medical examiner's report revealed: "Contributing factors in Mr Perry’s death include drowning, coronary artery disease and the effects of buprenorphine.

At the high levels of ketamine found in his postmortem blood specimens, the main lethal effects would be from both cardiovascular overstimulation and respiratory depression."

Kayti wasn't shocked to learn that narcotics played a role in Perry's death; she seen firsthand the devastation that addiction caused in Perry's life, as well as some of the drastic measures he took to battle his issues.

She told The Sun US: “I was at Matthew’s place in the Hollywood Hills. He was in a bad way. He had been getting high all night on a plethora of drugs, most likely crack cocaine and other substances.

“I found Matthew on the couch with his hands superglued to his legs — it was desperately sad. I had to use nail polish remover and olive oil to free him. We were literally ripping the hair from his legs and he had red, raw patches left behind, it was pretty horrific."