Prince Andrew reaction to Sarah Ferguson joining ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ laid bare

Prince Andrew is fully supportive of ex-wife Sarah Ferguson's TV projects

Sarah Ferguson is potentially considered for ITV’s reality show, Celebrity Big Boss, following her stint in This Morning.

The executives are reportedly planning to offer the Duchess of York a whopping £500,000 to appear on the show, per The Mirror.

The bosses believe that signing Fergie would be a “massive coup” and so they are “digging deep for the offer they plan to make her.”

Read More: ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ execs offering Sarah Ferguson ‘big money’ to join show

Whether the offer is made to the royal and if she will be accepting it remains to be seen. However, it is understood that Fergie’s ex-husband Prince Andrew is “fully behind” these projects.

Despite the divorce, Sarah and Andrew continue to live together at Royal Lodge on the Windsor estate.

Previously, the mom of Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie co-hosted and guest-edited a recent episode of ITV show This Morning, following the exit of Holly Willoughby.

Read More: Sarah Ferguson ‘thrilled’ to host Holly Willoughby’s show

In fact, a friend of the couple previously told The Mirror that the disgraced duke was “the catalyst” for Fergie accepting the ITV show role.

The news came amid reports that Andrew is stalling over a deal with the Crown Estate to prove he has the finances to meet a £2million repair bill on the home.

Andrew is reportedly meant to evict the Royal Lodge and move to Frogmore Cottage, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s previous home in Windsor. However, he was given stay of execution from eviction by the King Charles earlier this year.