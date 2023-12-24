Victoria Beckham and daughter in law put beef behind for Christmas

Victoria Beckham and duaghter in law in ne feud for christmas

Victoria Beckham and her daughter in law Nicola Peltz seem to be getting along just fine for holiday, after years of feud.



Christmas was celebrated early as David Beckham's wife cuddled up with her daughter-in-law, Nicola Peltz.

The two set aside their conflicts to celebrate in Miami with the rest of the group while wearing matching pyjamas and Santa hats.

The singer-turned-designer Victoria Beckham shared a number of joyful pictures of herself and her husband David with Nicola and their three kids on social media.

The 49-year-old former Spice Girl chose to wear patterned pajamas and a matching dressing gown, while her daughters Harper, 12, and Nicola, 28, wore white vests and red and white striped pyjamas.

Cruz, 18, sported an all-white lounge ensemble, while former England captain David, 48, matched with his son Brooklyn, 24, in black and white checkered pyjamas and white T-shirts.

A group photo of the family was taken in front of a Christmas tree, a solo one of the parents and Brooklyn, and a third photo of Victoria and David.

The comment "we miss u Romeo" was Victoria's way of letting the couple's 21-year-old son Romeo know he was not forgotten in the group photo.

She added, "Santa came early in Miami!!! x I love u all so much xxxx"





Nicola posted a number of holiday pictures of herself with the Beckhams on Instagram on Friday, one of which showed her and Victoria giggling at each other.

Since about the time that Brooklyn and Nicola got married in April of last year, the two had been embroiled in an ongoing fight over the past few years.

At first, it seemed as though she and Nicola were at odds over Nicola's bridal gown.

They appeared to have broken up in spite of all of this when Nicola went to her fashion show in Paris back in October.

But Nicola clarified that there was no feud in her earlier interview with Cosmopolitan.

Nicola said, "I've said this so many times: There's no feud.

"I don't know. No one ever wants to write the nice things.

She added, "It's really weird, actually, whether it's my life or someone else's life or whatever, when you know the truth and then you read something totally wrong."