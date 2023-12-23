Sofia Vergara looks ever green in festive holiday shopping spree

Sofia Vergara enjoyed a comfortable Christmas shopping trip on Friday afternoon. in Los Angeles.
Navigating the Westfield Century City mall, the 51-year-old entertainer opted for a relatively simple outfit.
Amid a costly legal battle, the Modern Family actress wore a gray t-shirt beneath a dark green trench coat for a cozy look.
Covering her well-toned legs with slightly loose-fitting sweatpants, she introduced a touch of brightness with white sneakers.
The Primetime Emmy Award-winning actress adorned herself with a stylish blue purse, a single necklace, and a pair of sunglasses.
Amidst her holiday celebrations, Vergara, who has been savoring the festive season, recently shared a pre-Christmas party snapshot on her Instagram account.
