Sofia Vergara looks ever green in festive holiday shopping spree

Sofia Vergara enjoyed a comfortable Christmas shopping trip on Friday afternoon. in Los Angeles.

Navigating the Westfield Century City mall, the 51-year-old entertainer opted for a relatively simple outfit.

Amid a costly legal battle, the Modern Family actress wore a gray t-shirt beneath a dark green trench coat for a cozy look.

Covering her well-toned legs with slightly loose-fitting sweatpants, she introduced a touch of brightness with white sneakers.

The Primetime Emmy Award-winning actress adorned herself with a stylish blue purse, a single necklace, and a pair of sunglasses.

Amidst her holiday celebrations, Vergara, who has been savoring the festive season, recently shared a pre-Christmas party snapshot on her Instagram account.