 
close
Saturday December 23, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Sofia Vergara looks ever green in festive holiday shopping spree

Sofia Vergara made her way into the Westfield Century City mall

By Christina Harrold
December 23, 2023
Sofia Vergara adorned herself with a stylish blue purse, a single necklace, and a pair of sunglasses
Sofia Vergara adorned herself with a stylish blue purse, a single necklace, and a pair of sunglasses

Sofia Vergara enjoyed a comfortable Christmas shopping trip on Friday afternoon. in Los Angeles.

Navigating the Westfield Century City mall, the 51-year-old entertainer opted for a relatively simple outfit.

Amid a costly legal battle, the Modern Family actress wore a gray t-shirt beneath a dark green trench coat for a cozy look.

Covering her well-toned legs with slightly loose-fitting sweatpants, she introduced a touch of brightness with white sneakers.

The Primetime Emmy Award-winning actress adorned herself with a stylish blue purse, a single necklace, and a pair of sunglasses.

Amidst her holiday celebrations, Vergara, who has been savoring the festive season, recently shared a pre-Christmas party snapshot on her Instagram account.