Oh No! Kate Middleton bashes Prince William for his lack of hair

Kate Middleton's newly revealed nickname for her husband Prince William will leave you in shock as no one else can ever dare to call the future King with it.
The Princess of Wales is reportedly only allowed to tease William with that nickname if anyone else call him with the same name it would surely be a bashing of the heir apparent to the throne.
Princess Kate's rather savage nickname for her sweetheart has been revealed. The future Queen, according to Express UK, apparently calls William "Prince Baldy" in reference to his lack of hair.
However, this is not the only name for the Prince as earlier in the relationship Kate reportedly preferred the cheeky nickname 'Big Willy' for him.
Zara Tindall's husband Mike has recently let slip that he calls William 'One Pint Willy' as he is "not the best of drinkers".
William and his younger brother Harry used to call each other 'Willy' and 'Harold', as the Duke of Sussex regularly made reference to those names in his memoir Spare.
Princess Kate and her and William's children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis also have affectionate pet names.
