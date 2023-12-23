Richard E Grant reveals he 'can't imagine falling in love again after late wife Joan

Joan passed away in 2021 aged 74

Richard E Grant has disclosed that he cannot fathom the idea of falling in love again following the death of his cherished wife, Joan Washington.

Joan passed away in 2021 at the age of 74, just eight months after being diagnosed with stage four lung cancer.

In a recent interview, the 66-year-old actor revealed that he writes to his late wife, with whom he spent 35 years, every day because the idea of her absence is too overwhelming.

The actor, who has taken on the role of the new voice for The Wombles, mentioned that although he has attempted dating, no one else has come close to comparing to Joan.

Of his grief, Richard told The Telegraph: 'I've now accepted that I will never understand it trying to imagine not being here is beyond my capacity for thinking.

'So, I write a letter to Joan every night about what's going on, and I find that it feels like I have a physical, tangible, ongoing conversation with her that's written down, I've found that really, really helpful. Anticipating what she might think about this, or what is her opinion about that? Even the most mundane things.'

Richard said in the two years since Joan's death, he has been set up on blind dates by his friends but isn't looking to meet anyone.

'I think that what was so extraordinary about her is that I felt like I was truly seen and understood by another human being in a way that nobody else has even come near,' he said.

Richard said the idea he could find love again 'is so hard to conceive of' he can't imagine it ever happening again.

The Saltburn actor added he's 'certainly not internet dating'.

Richard acknowledged while Christmas is certainly a difficult time for the family, it is imperative he keeps up the traditions in which he and Joan set.