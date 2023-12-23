Gwen Stefani future on The Voice laid bare ahead of Season 25

Gwen Stefani capped off her long run of coaching on the Voice with Season 24 finale aired earlier this week.

The 54-year-old singer will not be returning as a regular coach for the upcoming season of the singing competition show, it has been revealed.

Her decision comes a season after her husband Blake Shelton retired from coaching gig on the Voice after Season 23.

As for her future endeavors, the Tragic Kingdom artist shared excitement on the prospect of releasing new music in a recent conversation with Entertainment Tonight.

"I'm actually putting out music, so I'm excited about that," gushed Stefani.



"I've been working on this for a long time. I've finally landed in that place where I'm obsessed, where I can't stop listening, so I feel like I'm somewhere.

"I'm just trying to find like little pockets of time to make music and it still never gets old. It's still so exciting and magical," the singer added.



Who are the coaches for the next season of The Voice ?

A new line-up of coaches has also been announced for the upcoming season, slated to premiere on Feb. 26, 2024.

Stefani is being replaced by Chance the Rapper, who previously coached on Season 23, alongside regular coaches, John Legend and Reba McEntire.

In a brand-new twist on the show, the upcoming season will feature coaching duo Dan + Shay, who will helm a single team.