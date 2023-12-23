Prince William, Kate Middleton to make first overseas trip after ‘Caribbean disaster’

Prince William and Kate Middleton will be making their first ‘high profile’ visit

Prince William and Kate Middleton will be making their first ‘high profile’ visit as the Prince and Princess of Wales to Rome, Italy.

While the Kensington Palace has not yet made the official announcement, the Daily Mail reported the visit has been “pencilled in” as talks are underway for the expected visit to take place in spring season.

The source told the outlet that a possible meeting is yet to be discussed at “embassy level,” however a Kensington Palace spokesman told them, “We look forward to announcing the Prince and Princess’s travel plans in due course.”

It is unclear whether they will meet with Pope Francis at the Vatican, but it is still “very much on the table,” the insider said.

This will be the first time the couple will be heading to Italy together and the first overseas trip following the Caribbean disaster in 2022, which beset with a host of PR problems.

The visit in March 2022 sparked a series of protests demanding an apology and reparations for slavery, given the photo-ops from the tour were a rehash of the colonial era which.



Meanwhile, Italy still holds great interest in the Royal Family, which is why the couple would likely be welcomed in the country.

