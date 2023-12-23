Travis Kelce to fly out with the Mahomes for Taylor Swift Eras Tour in 2024

Taylor Swift will not only have her beau Travis Kelce in the crowd but also Patrick and Brittany Mahomes in her Eras Tour concerts abroad.

An insider told DailyMail on Friday that they have been planning to see some of the Grammy-winning musician’s show during NFL offseason.

“They have all talked about seeing some of Taylor’s shows overseas after the season,” the source said. “And since KC has a game on Christmas, they will all hang out in the stadium with family and friends afterward.”

Travis and Patrick, who are best friends and Kansas City Chiefs teammates, are focussed on making it to the SuperBowl in 2024 despite the buzz around in their personal life.

“They are great friends and colleagues; that will not change, and they are all about Brittany and Taylor being friends, but they don’t want to be tied up or tied down with all the personal hoopla they deal with till after the season,” the insider said.

Amid Travis’ blooming romance with the Lover singer, Patrick previously gushed over his pal’s new romance.

“So for me, it’s just Travis, man, and he’s lucky enough to be with a great girl — and a great woman — and it’s been cool,” adding that Travis and Taylor “match so well.”