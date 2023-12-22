Princess Anne shares heartbreaking last moments with late Queen Elizabeth

Princess Anne is only daughter of late Queen Elizabeth II

King Charles's mother Queen Elizabeth II - who breathed her last at her beloved Scottish home on September 8, 2022 - reportedly "worried" dying at Balmoral.

Princess Anne - in the upcoming special "Charles III: The Coronation Year", which airs on BBC and iPlayer on December 26 - shared her last moments with the late Queen.

The late Queen's only daughter, in a moving segment, talks about her mother's death. The Princess Royal, according to The Daily Telegraph, told the documentary: "I think there was a moment when she felt it would be more difficult if she died at Balmoral. I think we did try to persuade her that that shouldn’t be part of the decision-making process."

Anne, went on: "So I hope she felt that was right in the end, because we did."

Zara Tindall's mother, who remained exceptionally close to the late Queen throughout her life, also described how she felt when the crown jeweler removed the Imperial State Crown from her mother’s coffin, signifying how leadership now passed to her elder brother, King Charles.

"When he takes the crown off the coffin, I rather weirdly felt a sense of relief. Somehow that’s it, finished. That responsibility being moved on," she said.