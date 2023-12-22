Chris Evans, Alba Baptista radiate newlywed bliss in first public outing

Chris Evans and Alba Baptista exuded wedding glow as they stepped out together for the first time since getting married.

The newlyweds were spotted arriving at Scarlet Johansson and Colin Jost’s star-studded Christmas party on Thursday, Dec. 21.

Speaking to Page Six, a spy revealed the pair looked “inseparable” all through the bash and the Captain America star “seemed to be a gentleman and very protective of her.”

“He quickly grabbed for her hand the second they left,” they added.

For the night-out, the stars embraced the chilly season with their layered ensembles; in photos obtained by the outlet, Evans could be seen wearing a brown coat over black shirt and a pair of deep purple pants.

Meanwhile, the Portuguese actress dressed for the party in a red tea-length dress that she layered up with a navy blue overcoat and white scarf.

Evans and Baptista secretly got married in an intimate ceremony at their home in Boston in September surrounded by their closest friends and family.

The Marvel alum’s franchise co-stars gathered to celebrate the actor’s big day, including Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Chris Hemsworth, and Robert Downey Jr.

He also confirmed his wedding during an appearance at New York Comic Con a month later.

“I got married,” he gushed. “It was really, really great.”

Evans and Baptista first linked in 2021, and kept their relationship tightly under wraps ever since.