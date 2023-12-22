Princess Anne breaks silence on Queen Camilla's 'unnatural' royal role

Princess Anne shares her thoughts about Queen Camilla's new royal role

The late Queen's only daughter Princess Anne has shared her opinion about her brother King Charles's wife Queen Camilla's new big role in the monarchy.

Princess Anne appeared sharing the truth about her sister-in-law Queen Camilla's nature in a new documentary to air on Boxing Day.

Anne, in BBC's documentary, said: 'I've known her a long time off and on. Her understanding of the role and how much difference it makes to the King has been absolutely outstanding.'

King Charles's younger sister, who is known for her protective role over the monarch, appeared admitting: 'This role is not something that she'd be a natural for but she does it really well. She provides that change of speed and tone, that's equally important.'

'It was difficult for her brother to prepare himself completely for the moment he acceded to the throne,' Anne told the documentary, which was written and co-produced for Oxford Films by the Mail's own royal expert, Robert Hardman.

Princess Anne, 73, praised Queen Camilla for her 'outstanding' understanding of her royal role in the film which followed King Charles in his Coronation year.

The upcoming Documentary will feature unseen behind-the-scenes footage and exclusive interviews with key officials, family and senior royals, it captures the galloping pace of the last 12 months.