Katie Price reveals ‘strange’ parenting decision

Katie Price has disclosed a highly controversial parenting choice involving her daughter Bunny, and it's proving to be quite costly.
The 45-year-old former glamour model admitted to allowing her nine-year-old daughter to use her credit card for online purchases.
The reality star, who co-parents Bunny with ex-husband Kieran Hayler, shared that her daughter has been actively buying items from the online marketplace Temu.
While speaking to Jamie Laing on his Private Parts podcast, Katie said: 'Bunny's on this site called Temu and she's got my card and she's so clever and I see packages coming all the the time.
'She's just ordering stuff off of it all the time.'
The mother-of-five went on to reveal that she has been struggling to purchase the children's Christmas presents online this year due to Bunny opening all the parcels.
'So if I have got something, before I know it, she's opened it. So Christmas presents I can't order, because she'll open it before I've even opened it and wrapped it.
'She's such a nightmare.'
