Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's comeback dream 'blown apart'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's chance at Hollywood was 'blown apart'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s chances at having their dream comeback in Hollywood has seemingly been ‘blown apart’ after the release of Endgame took away their positive press just ahead of their relaunch.

According to royal editor Matt Wilkinson, while speaking on The Royal Beat, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have long been in the works of planning their comeback, however, any hopes of success came to a screeching halt after they got bad press over the release of Omid Scobie's book.

Wilkinson claimed that the pair was very close to shedding their past as the couple that made money off of their grievances against the royal family, however, the mention of King Charles and Kate Middleton as the royal racists did more than just a number on them.

He explained: "I thought they were doing really well keeping out of negative headlines...but Endgame blew that all out of the water and then all the negative headlines went back on to them. I think they are going in the right direction.

"They are trying to market Meghan as a California girl, and I think they just need to carry on down that kinder gentler route, not having rows with the Royal Family and just enjoying their life in California. They were on their way to doing that until the two names came out in Endgame and that blew things apart."