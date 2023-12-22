Bradley Cooper dashes from Maestro press conference in emergency for daughter Lea

Bradley Cooper pulled a surprising exit during a press conference for his upcoming Netflix film, Maestro, in New York on Thursday afternoon.
The actor who takes on the role of composer and conductor Leonard Bernstein in the film, abruptly left the conference 20 minutes in, leaving everyone wondering.
Cooper, who shares joint custody of his six-year-old daughter Lea with ex Irina Shayk, glanced at his phone mid-conference and apologized, saying, "So sorry.
The school nurse just called me. Can I just leave the room for a second to call them back, and you can keep going. Is that all right?"
Upon his return, Cooper spilled the beans, revealing the reason behind his sudden departure. "I have to go to the school to do something with Lea that needs… I have to apply something that they won't allow…. I have to do it, so it's like a 10-minute walk."
On December 15, Cooper was spotted in New York, balancing dad duties with style.
Clad in a black puffer jacket, grey pants, and eye-catching black and red Nikes, the actor held a cup of coffee as he strolled alongside his animated daughter.
Little Lea rocked her own fashion statement, sporting a white top, light blue printed pants, and a stylish long navy blue puffer coat.
