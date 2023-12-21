King Charles says he feels flying in his coronation robes

King Charles III, who was officially crowned on May 6, is seen cracking an unexpected joke in new documentary about his coronation.



The monarch managed to show off his sense of humor amid all the pomp and circumstance surrounding the morning of his coronation.

Stunning moments from King Charles' big day filmed for the upcoming 90-minute BBC documentary, "Charles III: The Coronation Year," which airs on December 26 in the U.K.



In a clip, Prince William and Harry's father is seen walking down a corridor in Buckingham Palace on the morning of his coronation supported by his page boys, including grandson Prince George, 10.

As he approaches his close aide, Charles flaps his coronation robes and tells his equerry in a silly voice: "I can fly!"