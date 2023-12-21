Prince Harry's cruel prediction about Prince William and Kate's children

Prince Harry warns Kate and William that history repeats itself

Prince Harry, who made headlines with his shocking claims about his father King Charles's words on his birth, has predicted very hurtful future for one of the Prince William's children.



The Duke of Sussex, in his bombshell book 'Spare', wrote that his father King Charles supposedly commented to Princess Diana at Harry's birth: "Wonderful! Now you've given me an heir and a spare – my work is done."



Meghan Markle's husband, in a subsequent interview, published on Substack, made very shocking predictions about Kate and William's children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, claiming: "I know that out of those three children, at least one will end up like me, the spare. And that hurts, it worries me."

Harry's words about his brother's children appeared to be a warning for the Prince and Princess of Wales, however, it angered some of the royal fans and experts.

Now, a global parenting expert has claimed that Charlotte and Louis would never be the ‘heir and spare’ to their older brother George.



Jo Frost, known for her Channel 4 series Supernanny, told HELLO!: "I think William and Catherine understand the importance of nurturing the sibling relationships between the three of them."



Taking a thinly-veiled dig at Harry, the expert went on: "Dare I say it, in their family it would never be the ‘heir and spare’. It would be about the importance of all of them. The understanding that it really takes a team, with the important roles in upholding the crown and the monarchy. And so, we're seeing these very early seeds now, with respect to what it means to support each other and to nurture together."

Jo also refers to the possibility of George and his siblings attending the mixed private school, Marlborough College, where their mother Princess Kate was schooled and was very happy, saying: "The possibility of Catherine considering George going to Marlborough College, I find that not surprising, because it's co-ed, and there's a wonderful opportunity for Princess Charlotte to attend as well as Prince Louis."

Harry, who currently lives with his wife Meghan and their two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet in Montecito, also wrote in Spare: "Pa and William could never be on the same flight together, because there must be no chance of the first and second in line to the throne being wiped out. But no one gave a damn whom I traveled with; the Spare could always be spared. I knew this, knew my place."

