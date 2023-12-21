Royal Family joined by special member for pre-Christmas lunch at Windsor

As festivities are getting into full swing a special royal member made an appearance for the early Christmas lunch at Windsor Castle.



Lady Louise, who is the daughter of Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex, returned from university to join the royal family for the traditional big lunch party as a part of their pre-Christmas traditions.

The 20-year-royal, who is on her break from St Andrews University, was seated in the backseat with her mom and Prince Edward was behind the wheel.

They were followed by Princess Anne, who arrived with her husband Sir Timothy Laurence, who drove them to the event.

Other members of the royal family who were also attending included Zara and Mike Tindall along with Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice and their husbands Jack Brooksbank and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

Prince Andrew also made an appearance just hours after his past friendship with Jeffrey Epstein was beginning to emerge again.

This particular tradition was a favourite of the late Queen Elizabeth which has been continued by King Charles. This will be the second time that the monarch will be hosting the event.