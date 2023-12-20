Jonathan Majors faces backlash as he returns LA with Meagan Good following assault

Jonathan Majors and his girlfriend Meagan Good were spotted touching down at Los Angeles International Airport on Tuesday evening.



The 34-year-old star's arrival came hot on the heels of a shocking verdict in a Manhattan courtroom, where he was found guilty of harassing and assaulting his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari.

Despite the legal storm surrounding Majors, the couple displayed a united front as they navigated the airport together.

Meagan stood by his side throughout the trial, and the duo was photographed leaving the courthouse hand in hand after the jury delivered their decision on Monday.

The couple descended a staircase onto the tarmac, accompanied by a friend and what appeared to be an airport employee.

Just a day after the shocking guilty verdict on two counts of harassment and assault, the star and his girlfriend were spotted on the tarmac, where a waiting car seemed to hold the key to their next chapter.

The courtroom drama unfolded as British dancer Grace Jabbari detailed the 'excruciating' pain she endured when the Marvel sensation allegedly struck her on the head and broke her finger in the back of an SUV.

The incident reportedly stemmed from a flirty text message Majors received from another woman earlier this year.

Jabbari's lawyer, Brittany Henderson, hailed the jury's decision as delivering 'justice,' expressing hope that her client's ordeal would inspire other survivors to speak out.

Majors, facing potential jail time and the tarnishing of his Hollywood career just as he was on the brink of an Oscar nod for his role in the unreleased film Magazine Dreams, now stands at a crossroads.



