Carlos King hits the road with live podcast tour

Carlos King is bringing the tea straight to you! The reality TV mastermind and host of the hit podcast Reality with The King is taking his show on the road with a nationwide live tour called Reality Unmasked: Up Close and Personal with Carlos King.



Get ready for dishing, deconstructing, and dissecting your favorite reality shows like never before. This interactive experience isn't just about listening – it's about becoming part of the conversation.

Expect exclusive behind-the-scenes scoops, juicy secrets from the stars, and hilarious breakdowns of the most jaw-dropping moments in reality TV history.

"I've been creating these shows for years, but there's nothing quite like the energy of a live audience," says King. "On this tour, I want to give fans a chance to dive deeper into the world of reality TV, to ask me anything, and to experience the real deal – the unfiltered, unscripted version."

The tour kicks off in February 2024, starting in Los Angeles and making its way across the country. Each stop promises a unique live podcast episode, featuring special guests from the reality TV universe.

From former cast members spilling the tea to producers revealing the secrets behind the magic, the "Reality Unmasked" tour is a backstage pass to the world you thought you knew.

King, known for his infectious enthusiasm and razor-sharp wit, promises to keep the laughs flowing. "Prepare for some wild moments," he teases. "We'll be reliving iconic fights, dissecting outrageous storylines, and maybe even playing some hilarious games with the audience. It's going to be a wild ride!"