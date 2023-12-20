Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas spotted in London fueling Christmas reunion speculation

The couple has been co-parenting their daughters, Willa and Delphine following a temporary custody agreement

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have been seen separately in London recently, sparking speculation about spending Christmas together with their daughters.

Confirming their separation in September after four years of marriage, the couple has been co-parenting their daughters, Willa (three) and Delphine (19 months), following a temporary custody agreement.

Sophie, the 27-year-old Game of Thrones actress, has returned to the UK, while 34-year-old Joe remains in the US.

Both Sophie and Joe have been spotted in London in the past few days, fueling rumors of a possible Christmas reunion with their two young daughters.

Joe's visit to London has led to speculation about the couple coming together for the holiday season.

On Tuesday, Sophie was seen taking a walk in the capital with her daughters Willa and Delphine.