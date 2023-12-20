Tom Brady posts cryptic message after Gisele Bundchen split

Tom Brady posts cryptic post after Gisele Bundchen split

Not too long after Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen divorced, Brady made waves on Instagram with a mysterious remark he posted about "cheating" that was credited to Muhammad Ali.



According to the late professional boxer, "A loving and merciful heart signifies a loving and merciful person." This quotation highlights the importance of a person's heart. It says that a lying and cheating heart correlates to a lying and cheating human.

"The personality of a person. The ways of a person. His thoughts. His deeds. his actions. Are all based around his heart," the quote read.

"For what is a man? A man is his heart. A lying cheating heart means a lying cheating man. A loving merciful heart means a loving merciful man."

"Regardless to a man's title. Regardless to a man's rank, wealth or position, if the heart is not great then he cannot be great," Ali had said.

"But if the heart is great that man remains great under all circumstances, rich or poor, large or small, for it is the heart that makes one large or small."

In addition to Ali's remarks, Brady, the 46-year-old former NFL player, encouraged his fans to "be proud of the man in the glass."

Brady's mysterious message, the significance of which is still unknown, was made nearly a year after his 13-year marriage to Gisele Bundchen came to an end in October 2022.

According to reports, the pair had been living apart for some months before the formal dissolution of their union, with Brady's unwillingness to halt his football career being identified as a major point of contention.

Brady announced his retirement in 2021, but he returned a year later and announced his second and final retirement in February 2023.

The 43-year-old former Victoria's Secret Angel denied rumours of a titanic altercation and a disagreement over retirement, stating that she wished Brady well in life. She said she would always support him in his dreams, even after they broke up.