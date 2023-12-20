King Charles decides to take major step to deal with Harry, Meghan

King Charles III, who's said to be worried about Harry and Meghan Markle's 'leaking' their conversations, has decided to take drastic precautions to avoid becoming a topic of any new royal book.
The 75-year-old has seemingly lost all his trust in the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as he's taking some unwanted measures.
The King, who's deeply nervous about what his son and daughter-in-law might do next, has decided not to invite the US-based couple to royal Christmas after his last phone call's details leaked to media.
An insider told Vanity Fair, there was "no chance" of Harry and Meghan or their two children Archie and Lilibet, will be invited to spend the Christmas period with the rest of the family, adding it may make "things very difficult".
They went on to claim that the King "would love" to get to spend time with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, but the hostility felt towards Harry and Meghan, especially allegedly on the part of Prince William and Kate, means the situation is delicate.
King Charles has reportedly been forced by his disgruntled son Harry and his wife Meghan's attitude to avoid them as much as possible as the couple have already created much drama by leaking details of their royal life in media.
The monarchs' advisers and other senior members of the royal family have also asked him to be careful while communicating to the Sussexes.
