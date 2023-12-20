King Charles set to snub Prince Harry’s ‘highly inappropriate’ move

Prince Harry is currently in the middle of his police protection case in UK

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had reportedly been planning to drop in over Christmas in the UK in a bid to mend their ties with the royal family.

While the Duke of Sussex is seemingly eager to patch up, King Charles may not be enthusiastic about his younger son's surprising move.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told GB News that Harry “may send messages to his family, and we had these reports before Endgame. But I mean it would be highly inappropriate.”

Prince Harry is currently in the middle of his police protection case in which he is trying to get permission to pay for his own security and his family’s when they arrive in the UK.

Fitzwilliams suggested that the motivation behind Harry’s travels across the pond are motivated by money but it’s hard for him to return.

He added that the Sussexes made money by “trashing the Royal Family,” which is not the way forward for them.

“Harry was exceptionally critical of the Royal Family in a variety of television interviews promoting Spare, not to mention the book itself, where he was seen as so bitter,” he said.

While the royal author believes that the US-based couple will not return, he noted that they are “unpredictable” and “untrustworthy.”

“They won’t come. So much of King Charles’ reign has been overshadowed by the Sussexes - by Spare, by the court cases, by the so-called 'near catastrophic car chase', and by Endgame,” he surmised. “I mean, it’s become a circus, so they won’t come.”