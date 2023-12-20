Kate Middleton’s ‘unforgettable’ Christmas present to Prince Harry revealed

Kate Middleton and Prince Harry shared a sweet bond before the Sussexes exited from the royal family in 2020.

While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were hoping to attend Christmas festivities this year in the UK, there is hardly a chance that they are invited following the race row that emerged with Omid Scobie’s bombshell book, Endgame.

When Harry was very much a big part of the Christmas festivities, the royals often indulged in some fun banter, including exchanging joke presents on Christmas for each other.

The Princess of Wales believed to have given an ‘unforgettable’ Christmas gift to Prince Harry after a slew of failed high-profile relationships, via The Mirror.

Kate gave him a ‘grow-your-girlfriend’ kit, which Harry had to unveil in front of the whole family, including the late Queen Elizabeth, as per tradition.

The Christmas presents are opened at a specific time during the eve in Sandringham’s white drawing room, when everyone is around.

The gift was given when Harry was still single, before he even began dating the former Suits actress.

Prince Harry and Kate had always shared a 'sibling' bond together but that all changed when the Sussexes left and went on to make damaging remarks about the royal family.