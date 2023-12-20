Prince Harry’s Christmas phone call to King Charles sparks ‘suspicions’

Prince Harry is hoping that his phone call will help alleviate some tensions with his father, King Charles, amid their ongoing royal rift.



The Duke of Sussex is reportedly planning to make another call to his estranged father on Christmas after they shared a ‘warm phone call’ on the monarch’s 75th birthday ending their months-long silence.

Royal Reporter Kinsey Schofield told GB News that the new claims appear “suspicious” since the Sussexes are only concerned about not losing their brand deals.

“Meghan’s team doesn’t appear to know what to do at this point. The consensus is that they need to repair the damage within the Royal Family,” she said.

“You know 24 hours later Page Six releasing this story that Harry intends to call the King at Christmas for some sort of reconciliation, he plans to also talk to Meghan and the kids,” Schofield said.

She added that the fact they are reporting this now is an indication that this is the only way they can “clear the air” is by reconciling with the “royal family at Christmas.”

“That's the suspicious timing,” she said.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship with the royals was only beginning to thaw with the phone call when royal author Omid Scobie’s bombshell mistakenly revealed the names of the two racist royals.

The former Suits actress infamously told Oprah Winfrey in 2021 that there were concerns about her son Prince Archie’s skin colour before he was born.