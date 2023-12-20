Matthew Perry’s friends believe in cause of death different from autopsy

File Footage

Matthew Perry’s cause of death was revealed to be large amounts of ketamine in his system.



However, the loved ones of the Friends alum were convinced that the actor had overdosed on drugs which led to his untimely death rather than what the autopsy reports claimed.

“He’s been struggling with sobriety for years,” a source told Us Weekly. “Every time he fell off the wagon there was a huge sense of shame.”

The Emmy-nominated actor was found dead in the pool jacuzzi of his Los Angeles' home in October. The first responders termed it an apparent case of drowning at the time.

Read More: Matthew Perry official cause of death REVEALED: Drug Overdose?

However, earlier this month Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office shared that the Fools Rush In actor passed away from “acute effects of ketamine” in his system and other contributing factors.

Perry had been undergoing ketamine infusion therapy prior to his death, reportedly for depression and anxiety.

According to Perry’s friends, the actor did not treat his mental health the way he should have since he isolated himself.

Read More: Friends’ cast thinking of another reunion months after Matthew Perry’s death

“After Friends ended there was a lot of depression and disappointment in his career,” the insider shared.

“He struggled with his mental health but never got help for it. The way he dealt with that was to isolate. Since the show, he was financially taken care of and didn’t have to work, so it created an environment to use.”

The 17 Again actor had been open about his struggles with drug abuse over the years.