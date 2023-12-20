Jeannie Mai refuses Jeezy's accusation of 'gatekeeping' their daughter

Jeannie Mai raises safety concerns about daughter amid messy divorce battle with Jeezy

Jeannie Mai denied baseless allegations made by her estranged husband Jeezy that she is 'gatekeeping' their daughter amid the ongoing custody battle.

Earlier, the rapper alleged that Jeannie is "trying to stifle the development" by acting as a gatekeeper for their one-year-old daughter Monaco.

In response, the renowned TV host filed a document in which she raised serious concerns about the safety of her child at Jeezy's house.

A legal document obtained by People Magazine read, "It is essential to clarify that Ms. Jenkins’ insistence on reasonable safety measures being put in place, such as safely securing and locking away all firearms that have been unsecured in the past, as well as having familiarity and properly trained caregivers is absolutely not gatekeeping, but rather a responsible effort to prioritize their daughter’s well-being."

Jeannie also accused her ex-husband of cheating amid the former couple's messy divorce battle.

Another court filing read, "she does not wish to specify herein at this time in the hope this matter can be resolved without having to disclose such conduct publicly."

However, a spokesperson of Jeezy denied all the accusations, saying, "Any claim of infidelity on Mr. Jenkins behalf are 100% false and he has no further statements at this time."

Jay Jenkins, popularly known for his stage name Jeezy, filed for divorce from Jeannie on the ground of of irreconcilable differences on September 14, 2023.

Notably, the singer requested to share the custody of their daughter, Monaco.